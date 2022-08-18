ENID, Okla. — Local attorney Tim Traynor often said he had a lot of blessings in his life and one of them was Enid.
He felt the community had been good to him in his professional life. Now, Traynor is being remembered as a good guy who blessed his community. He died Wednesday, Aug 17, 2020, at age 78.
Traynor, a longtime attorney and a partner at Traynor, Long & Wynne, was a lifetime Enid resident, with family roots reaching back multiple generations.
He felt honored that Northwest Oklahomans trusted him to take care of their legal matters, friends said, so he decided to give back to those people who supported and trusted him.
His involvement in the community led him to be come one of the founders of Enid Community Foundation, later renamed Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Dan Randall served on the foundation board with Traynor.
“I think he was the best estate planning attorney in Enid,” Randall said.
Carrie Sanders, CSCF executive director, remembered Traynor for his involvement in the foundation from the beginning.
“Tim Traynor was one of the members who was very involved over its 22-year history serving several terms as a board member and board president," she said. " Five years ago, he was given emeritus status.”
Traynor was born in Enid in 1943, and other than the time he spent getting his education,and serving in the military, he lived all his life here.
He liked to say that his children were the fifth generation of his father’s family to live in this community and they were the fourth generation on his mother’s side of the family. His heritage was important to him, friends said.
Traynor left the Army as a captain, beginning his service in El Paso and receiving his discharge after serving a year in Vietnam. He attended the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1965. He then attended University of Oklahoma College of Law, graduating in 1968.
Following graduation, he returned to Enid and married his wife, Suzy. They have two sons, Brad and Dan.
Traynor was one of those individuals who took on tasks and projects beyond his profession to better the quality of life in the community, friends said. When Enid called, Traynor always answered.
He has served on numerous boards of directors for both charitable and professional organizations.
He served as both president and campaign chairman of United Way. In 2002, he received the Dick Lambertz Award for his contributions to United Way. He started as campaign worker, later as a section chief and eventually into the leadership roles.
In 1986, Traynor served as president of Garfield County Bar Association along with helping establish Cherokee Strip Community Foundation. He was president of Enid Estate Planning Council and was on the Parrish Council at St. Francis Xavier Church. He served 20 years on the board of trustees of the Oklahoma Catholic Foundation and was a past president.
Traynor was a decades-long member of Enid Rotary Club, a club his father also was involved with, and a member of Oakwood Country Club.
Traynor was proudest of his work with Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Mary Stallings, former foundation executive director, said. It was his work with United Way that led him to the idea of the foundation.
Stallings worked with Traynor from 2000 until her retirement in 2020 and nominated him for Pillar of the Plains in 2015.
“He was, in my eyes a Pillar of the Plains from the get-go,” she said. “He was passionate about the purposes of the (foundation), and had the vision to see its impact on Enid and all of Northwest Oklahoma.”
John Bowers described Traynor as the kind of person who was a true friend.
“Tim was a personal friend, but he was also and friend of the Enid community and the legal profession," he said. "He held to traditional values, and he was one of the best corporate attorneys you could find. He believed in doing the right thing, and having the paperwork done right. He was a valuable adviser to our business, Messer-Bowers.”
Sanders said Traynor's passing is Enid's loss.
“Traynor will be missed. I appreciated his leadership in our organization,” she said.
Traynor’s favorite Greek proverb has become the motto of the foundation: “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in."
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Mark Mason Officiating. Burial will follow in te Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
