Sometimes the perfect gift can be found in the most amazing, tucked away places right under your nose, and that is exactly what Small Business Saturday was created to celebrate.
“We have people come in and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is amazing. I forget you are here,’” said Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, of the organization’s Second Story Gift Shop and Bookstore, 710 Overland Trail.
While sitting about a block off Garriott, the store, part of 4RKids, can sometimes be overlooked in all the organization’s offerings, but many unique items can be found, and, Mitchell said, many times shoppers can complete their Christmas shopping in one stop.
The same can be said of many businesses that can be found throughout downtown Enid and in other corners of the city. And one of the benefits of shopping the holiday season locally is finding those unique gifts and more that can keep one coming back throughout the year.
Getting them
‘to walk around’
Expansion of small business is one reason David Reimer is excited about Finger Pickin Good Guitar Store’s new collection of vinyl records. The store, located at 215 N. Washington, now has thousands of records for sale, dating back as far as the 1960s and 1970s, from good to mint condition.
These unique finds keep shoppers walking from store to store in hopes of finding the perfect gift.
“Too many people destination shop, and we need to get them to walk around,” he said as he was working and greeting customers coming in to the store. He said there needs to be a reason to always draw them around another corner to continue shopping. “The more you do that, the better.”
But anyone walking into Finger Pickin Good can tell there’s more going on than guitar lessons and retail sales.
“We’re kind of in the business of building relationships,” store owner Billy Beck said.
The other day, he said, two people came in to the store and struck up a conversation about the instruments they played.
“Five minutes later,” Beck said, “they’re playing a song together. We encourage that.”
In addition to the records, the shop offers guitars, other instruments, some band items, lessons, repair and unique artwork that, while mostly not for sale, provides “atmosphere and ambiance.”
Local artist Robert Steele has provided much of the artwork found throughout the store, Beck said. And the records themselves provide as much interest for those eying art as they do those desiring the music, Reimer added.
“They are artwork in themselves,” he said of the album covers lining the walls of the shop.
Guitars line up along the front of the store for shoppers to see as they enter, and another collection lines the walls of a humidity-controlled room.
Beck started the shop as a 9-to-5 transition that still allowed lessons for his clients and band gigs on the weekends.
Beginning guitars will be on sale throughout the holiday season, and Beck still offers lessons, as does his former student, Eric Layton, a 15-year-old who is talented on guitar and has taken a lot of the younger ones under his wing, Beck said.
The downtown Enid store’s focus definitely is on the guitars, but the acquisition of thousands of records has caused an expansion in that area, and those will be on sale for 20% off as a holiday promotion, Beck said.
And there are plenty to choose from and some great finds, Reimer said.
“It went from being a guitar shop that has some records, almost to a record shop that has some guitars,” Reimer said, as two men, young and old, talked and played guitars at the front of the store.
“It’s what I love about a used guitar shop,” he said. “You never know what you are going to find.”
‘Trying to do
our best’
A little way to the east and north of the guitar shop, at 1511 N. Grand, Huffman Floral owner JoAnn Webber wasn’t seeing too much difference between a normal Saturday and Small Business Saturday, but that doesn’t mean business was slow.
On the contrary, this is one of the busiest times of the year for the floral shop, which has been in Enid since 1936.
Webber is the third owner of the shop that provides home decoration this time of the year in addition to poinsettia arrangements and blanket decorations to cover graves, which is growing in popularity as decoration to remember loved ones who have passed during holidays or special times.
Then there’s all the non-holiday reasons to come into a flower shop.
“November starts our busy season,” she said, “and we have a little break and then we have Valentine’s.”
Webber said shopping local means not only giving back to small business and the economy but also showing how businesses can go the extra mile to make local lives more enriched through services and products.
“We need the support of our people here in town,” Webber said. “We really are trying to do our best for them.”
An economic driver
Shopping local keeps dollars circulating in town, which is key to a good economy, something many are wishing for this holiday season after a hard year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is one reason Second Story was pushing sales this year as part of the community’s Small Business Saturday and participating in the upcoming Candy Cane Cash promotion, during which $15,000 will be given away to those shopping at local businesses. Candy Cane Cash tickets still are available at participating stores, and cash will be given away Dec. 8 through a virtual drawing this year. More can be found about the event at https://www.enidnews.com/candycanecash/.
Community support helps in obvious ways but also plants seeds in the minds of shoppers to remember their little store just off the busy thoroughfare. It’s important, as revenue from the Second Story shop goes back into 4RKids programs that benefit those with disabilities all year long, Mitchell said.
Community of support
Before the pandemic, approximately 75 employees worked for 4RKids, creating merchandise for Second Story or doing what they can throughout the work day. Mitchell said all of those remain a part of the organization, but due to the pandemic only about 54 now are able to work regularly at the workshop and in various locations where they work with business partners throughout the community.
The employees are just like anyone else who wants to contribute to their community, Mitchell said, and they are proud of the work they do and want to be there to work.
Some of the products made by the employees and sold at Second Story include weighted stuffed animals, perfect just to cuddle or to help anyone with anxiety problems through the solid weight and softness of the products, Mitchell said.
There are dog treats made in the kitchen at Autry Tech that are popular sellers, as are the greeting cards and mask lanyards made by 4RKids employees that have become popular. Recently, 4RKids launched its new brand of lotions, called Uniquely You, that are available at Second Story Gift Shop and Bookstore.
Made in Oklahoma products, handmade items, used books, donations and unique retail products are only a few of the unique finds offered through this small business.
Partnerships within the community also help spread the word and the dollars, as businesses such as the Northcutt dealership buy 4RKids-made greeting cards for their customers.
Recently, Mead Jeweler, which Mitchell said has been a strong supporter of 4RKids, donated gems worth $30-$50 for 4RKids employees to place in bags and embed in bath bombs. The beauty products are on sale at the Second Story shop, and each one contains a gem, one of which is a diamond with a retail value of $750.
The bath bombs are on sale exclusively through the holiday season while supplies last.
Second Story has wrapped up its Black Friday/Small Business Saturday promotion, but Mitchell and 4RKids job coach Sylvia Earhart, who was managing the store Saturday, said more holiday promotions will be coming. The group puts promotions on social media as they are launched, and hopeful shoppers looking for unique finds and deals can follow the store’s Facebook page.
“We’re really pushing the store because all revenue goes back into our programs,” Mitchell said. “We think it’s important to shop local because you are supporting local business, and in this case a local nonprofit.”
