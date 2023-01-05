Garfield County Retired Teachers Association meets the third Thursday every month at Autry Technology Center for a noon meal to socialize and to hear a presentation.
“We love being with teachers and seeing long time friends and meeting new ones,” member Joyce Greenhaw said.
She said presentations at the meetings are made by different groups and are interesting and informative.
Greenhaw and her husband Bob are on a scholarship committee. The association gives a scholarship each year to students going to Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $10 and the yearly dues are minimal and go toward the scholarships. The next meeting will be Jan. 19. For more information, contact Linda Reames, president, at (580) 554-8755.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.