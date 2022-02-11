OSU Extension barn quilt

This barn quilt hangs on an outbuilding at the Garfield County OSU Extension Office.

ENID, Okla. — Registration for a Barn Quilt Workshop hosted by the Garfield County OSU Extension Office is approaching.

The workshop will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21. Cost is $35 and will include all supplies needed to complete a 2-foot by 2-foot wooden barn quit, according to an OSU Extension Office press release.

Patterns will be provided or participants can bring their own.

Call the extension office at (580) 237-1228 to register or for more information.

The workshop will be held at the OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford.

