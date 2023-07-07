Friday, July 14, 2023, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 8, 2023, Drummond Public Schools special election.
“Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote,” said Garfield County Election Board Secretary Shari Monsees.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, July 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Aug. 8, 2023, election.
Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail or a letter explaining why they weren’t approved.
Monsees said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
The Garfield County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Garfield County.
If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
You may also complete a form at your County Election Board, and most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For questions, contact the Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
