Pitch
The Pitch Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Commons, 3706 King St., Enid.
Results for Sunday, March 15: Larry Austbo, first; JoAnn Miller, second; Janice Madsen, third.
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Seth Phillips, 30, of Enid are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
SMITHVILLE - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Laird Barnard, 91, of Smithville, TN., will be held at a later date. Future services and complete cremation care are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
WOODWARD - 79 year old Woodward, OK resident passed March 19, 2020. Viewing only at Shaw Funeral Home of Vici due to the COVID19 Pandemic.
The memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Letha Helterbrand, 90, of Enid, formerly of Lahoma, will be held at a later date. Future services and complete cremation care are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
