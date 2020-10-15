PAWNEE, Okla. — Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host "Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories" Oct. 30-31.
Tours will leave every 30 minutes from 6:30-9 each night. Guides will lead guests through the park telling ghostly tales about Oklahoma, local legends and the Pawnee Bill Ranch.
Admission for the tours is $5 per person, and the event is for ages 8 and older. To purchase tickets in advance, go to the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum online store at mkt.com/pbranch or call (918) 762-2513.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, patrons are asked to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from staff and visitors who are not in their party. All visitors, staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks in public areas of all OHS facilities, including Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum.
