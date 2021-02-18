Demand up, donations down — Our Daily Bread in need of help to feed those in need

Volunteers at Our Daily Bread package to-go meals to meet an increased demand at the soup kitchen in October 2020

 James Neal | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Our Daily Bread opened again Thursday, serving noontime, carry-out meals to those in need in Enid.

The soup kitchen was closed Monday through Wednesday due to the weather, according to Deacon Val Ross with Our Daily Bread. He knew the shelters were handling those regulars who needed shelter.

Our Daily Bread will remain a carry-out facility from 10:30 to noon each week day until the volunteers can get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Ross said, and then it will open back up for service on site.

