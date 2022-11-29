ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Enid Donor Center expects to complete its $3.4 million expansion and remodel in March 2023.
“We are excited about the improvements being made that will give us the most up-to-date facility in our system,” Executive Director Jessy Dershem said.
She said OBI is adding a cell therapy room, an updated lab and state-of-the-art donor rooms. The updated lab will allow the center to keep around 110 units of blood on hand to deliver to area hospitals any time of the day.
Gary Mitchell is chairman of Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute Foundation and has been on the board since 2008.
“Being in a rural community, it is important we continue the great service the Northwest Blood Institute has given Northwest Oklahoma,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell once was CEO of the Shattuck Hospital and still lives in Shattuck.
“We could always count on OBI for our blood needs,” he said.
He said the expansion and remodel will help the center to continue to adapt to new and innovative changes that help save lives.
Dersham is especially proud of their new community room.
“We will have a room in our facility that can hold up to 50 people,” she said.
The community room will be open for civic groups and businesses to use. It will be decorated with photos of Northwest Oklahoma taken by local photographer Mike Klemme. The donor room will feature Northwest Oklahoma patients who have been impacted by blood donors from Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The remodel and addition of more than 2,000 square feet will bring the facility to more than 11,000 square feet.
OBI Enid has 48 full-time employees and serves 16 counties and supplies 100% of the blood products used by patients at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Last year, OBI Enid collected almost 27,000 units of blood, which impacted more than 80,000 patient lives.
“We will continue to fill a need. We have great blood,” Mitchell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.