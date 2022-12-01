The play “Diary of Adam” will be performed this weekend at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
The play was written and is being directed by senior Dylan Moser.
The play is an adaptation of "Frankenstein."
“The story is what happens five years later when Frankenstein comes face to face with Victor Frankenstein who created the monster and was responsible for abandoning him,” Moser said.
Moser fell in love with theater at OBA and as a senior wanted to give back to the program and the school. It took him about a year to write and stage the play.
“We started thinking last year after our play what we wanted to do this year,” Moser said.
Starring in the play are Holden Caldwell, Ian Easton, Mary Watson O’Neill, Judah Reese and Creighton Hofen.
“I’m really happy for the opportunity to work with such great students,” Moser said.
He said he was influenced by previous theater teacher Linda Small, who is now at Enid High School. He said she has returned to help from time to time. The students are doing the play as an extracurricular activity. Moser plans to study theater at Oklahoma City University after graduation.
There will be two performances on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee.
