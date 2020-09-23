ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Donor Service Wing addition at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee.
A $1.4 million capital campaign to expand and renovate the existing donor center kicked off last November with a $50,000 donation from Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation.
Jessica Nelson, coordinator for the Blood Can't Wait campaign, said earlier in September about $1 million had been raised so far for the project.
The first phase will be an addition onto the east end of the existing building at 301 E. Cherokee, including three additional offices, a storage room and staging area for donor center staff, a covered loading and unloading area and a storm shelter that also will be used as a cell therapy room.
The covered loading and unloading area will support Blood Mobile operations, which conduct more than 900 mobile blood drives from Enid Donor Center each year.
Henson Construction Co., of Enid, was named the contractor for that project during NWOBI's board meeting in August.
Tax-deductible donations to the project capital campaign can be sent to OBI Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, Enid, OK 73701. For information, call Nelson at (580) 747-3434, or email jessica@nelsoncpm.com.
Any civic club, church or organization also can support OBI by hosting a blood drive. For information, call OBI Enid at (580) 233-9323.
Blood donors also can visit OBI.org or call (877) 340-8777 to schedule an appointment. Most people older than 15 and in good health can donate. The entire process takes about an hour.
Attendees can RSVP for the groundbreaking by contacting Jessica Nelson at (580) 747-3434 or jessica@nelsoncpm.com.
