The Night to Unite (formerly Night to Shine) prom for people with special needs is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Oakwood Christian Church, but could use more volunteers.
Currently, there are 150 kings and queens, as participants are called, registered to take part in the festivities.
“We currently have enough buddies, but we can always use help with decorations and cleanup,” said Dalen McVay, Night to Unite board member.
Each king or queen has a buddy to escort and accompany them on their special night. The buddy helps them on all phases of the prom experience, including going with them into hair and makeup and to get their corsage or boutonniere.
Each king and queen walks down the red carpet. They choose to dance or do karaoke, then take pictures with various superhero characters, and even go on a limo ride.
For more information, go to www.nightuniteenid.com or call Oakwood Christian Church at (580) 233-1225.
