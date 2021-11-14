ENID, Okla. —The Enid News & Eagle is asking readers to help raise enough money to feed at least 75 local schoolchildren throughout the school year with the newspaper’s annual Community Christmas Card program.
Members of the community can donate at least $1 to include a name, which will be published on a full-page “Christmas Greetings” card in the newspaper’s Christmas Day edition.
These funds will then go directly to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids backpack program, which provides bags full of food for weekends and school breaks to local area elementary school students who are chronically hungry.
Names are due in to the News & Eagle by Dec. 17 to be included on the page.
Publisher Cindy Allen said many readers have been generous since the newspaper created the annual holiday-time project years ago to address the local issue of hunger in the community.
“Many people donate more than $1 per name. Some organizations and groups even pool together to make large donations,” Allen said. “This is tremendous that these groups believe the Food for Kids program is important and helpful for local children.”
The food bank delivers pre-assembled food item sacks to participating schools for free. The bags contain approximately 10 purchased food items designed to provide nutrition and calories.
Each Friday, nearly 80 students at Coolidge Elementary School will get to go home with bags of non-perishable food items such as cereal, beef jerky and plastic fruit cups, Principal Shea Mercer said.
“The kids are very excited. They will not let us forget about their bags on Friday,” Mercer said. “Even when those kids aren’t at school, they still ask that they can swing by and pick up the bags.”
One in 4 Oklahoma children lives in a household facing food insecurity, according to the food bank, and it costs about $250 to provide for a child for an entire school year.
Last year, more than 250 separate donations to the News & Eagle, ranging from $2 to almost $2,000, raised in total more than $11,000 for the food bank’s program.
Though food will go home with only 80 Coolidge kids, Mercer said those 1,200 or so bags also will feed younger siblings.
Around 95% of the school’s students qualify for free/reduced-price food lunches from the state Department of Education, she said.
“So this is definitely a need for kids at Coolidge,” Mercer said.
Organizations, schools or church classes, businesses and individuals may sign the card. Come by the Enid News & Eagle office during weekday business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mail names and contributions to: Community Christmas Card, c/o Enid News & Eagle, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
