ENID - Celebration of Life Service for Herman Dittrich, 96, will be at a later date. He was a florist and horticulturist. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
The Memorial Service Celebrating and Honoring the life of Nina Weber, 74, of Enid, formerly of Okeene, are pending. Condolences may be made to the family online at WWW.EnidCremationService.com
The Services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Sandra Shearon, 70, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
- Enid man accused of lewd acts after playing truth or dare game with girls
- Garfield County sees rash of new COVID-19 cases; OSDH struggles with 'technical issues'
- Oklahoma tops 30,000 COVID-19 cases, with 12 more deaths reported by OSDH on Saturday
- Domestic abuse charge levied against former EPD officer
- OSDH: 28,065 COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths; 12 more cases in NW Okla.
- Enid hospital reports death associated with COVID-19; cases rise by 15 in Garfield County
- State school board rejects face mask mandate
- UPDATED: Enid schools to require face masks outside classrooms
- OSDH: Low COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Monday do not reflect 'real-time data'
- OSDH: COVID-19 backlog resolved; Garfield County reaches 220 overall cases
