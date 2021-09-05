Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, Italian vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread, coffee cake.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken strips with cream gravy, spring blend vegetables, mashed potatoes, macaroni salad, fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken sandwich, lima beans, carrots, sherbet.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.

TUESDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, cornbread, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.

TUESDAY: Potluck and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Stuffed chicken breast, roasted potatoes, veggies, dessert.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you