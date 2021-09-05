Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, Italian vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread, coffee cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken strips with cream gravy, spring blend vegetables, mashed potatoes, macaroni salad, fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken sandwich, lima beans, carrots, sherbet.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.
TUESDAY: Beef soup, cornbread, salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, cornbread, fried taters, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, veg/salad, dessert.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY.
TUESDAY: Potluck and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Stuffed chicken breast, roasted potatoes, veggies, dessert.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.