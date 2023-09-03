Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, cheese and sour cream; vegetable medley; crackers; and cherry cobbler/crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cucumber/tomato salad, club spinach, cornbread and cookie.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad and poke cake.
FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots and brownie.
Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, baked beans and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pasta, salad, bread and dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetables and dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, vegetable/salad and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken fritters, vegetable/salad and dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.
FRIDAY: Turkey casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.
For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.