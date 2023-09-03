Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, cheese and sour cream; vegetable medley; crackers; and cherry cobbler/crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cucumber/tomato salad, club spinach, cornbread and cookie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad and poke cake.

FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots and brownie.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, baked beans and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pasta, salad, bread and dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetables and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken fritters, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

