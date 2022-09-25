Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Baked fish, cheesy broccoli, parsley potatoes, hushpuppies, pudding.

TUESDAY: Hot dog, baked beans, hot spiced apples, sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, carrots, pumpkin pie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, ice cream sandwich.

FRIDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, 3-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Goulash, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken enchiladas, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered hamburger patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – pork rib, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, fruit, dessert.

THURSDAY: Soup and sandwich, crackers, pickle, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

