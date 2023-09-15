Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chuckwagon steak with brown gravy, confetti corn, spinach, bread and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, ranch/black beans, zucchini and strawberry/peach sling.

WEDNESDAY: Jennifer's meatloaf with gravy, scalloped/au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and tropical fruit.

THURSDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich with vegetables, coleslaw and peach crisp/brownie.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, cheesy broccoli, hushpuppies and ice cream.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Taco salad, chips/salsa and dessert.

TUESDAY: Riblet sandwich, chips, baked beans and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Steak soup, cornbread, fruit and dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken pasta, salad, bread and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken fritters, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef fingers, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Ribs, potatoes, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potato bar and dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

