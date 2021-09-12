Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Cheeseburger mac, mixed veggies, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbs.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf with brown gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, Mexican corn, green beans, poke cake.

THURSDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, strawberry-peach sling, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich with veggies, pea salad, ice cream.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chef salad, crackers and cheese, dessert.

TUESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

No menu sent for this week

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you