Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Cheeseburger mac, mixed veggies, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbs.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf with brown gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, cookies.
WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, Mexican corn, green beans, poke cake.
THURSDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, strawberry-peach sling, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich with veggies, pea salad, ice cream.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chef salad, crackers and cheese, dessert.
TUESDAY: Enchiladas, rice, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
No menu sent for this week
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
