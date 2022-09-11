Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, cheesy bacon hominy, green beans, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, strawberry/peach sling, cornbread, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, pineapple, brownie.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, carrots, roll, butterscotch squares.

FRIDAY: Beef tips in gravy over noodles, lima beans with bacon, zucchini and tomatoes, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Barbecue beef strips, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken and rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, fruit, dessert.

TUESDAY: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, veggies, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

