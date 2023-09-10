Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, stewed tomatoes, corn and pineapple.
TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, potato chips and chocolate cherry dump cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes and fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: Taco salad, applesauce and cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: BBQ chicken, lima beans, green beans, roll and chocolate chip cookie.
Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, beets, vegetables and dessert.
TUESDAY: Goulash, salad, bread and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, pasta salad, chips and dessert.
THURSDAY: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Cold cut sliders, vegetable/salad and dessert.
TUESDAY: Liver and onions, vegetable/salad and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, vegetable/salad and dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.
FRIDAY: Roast, vegetable/salad and dessert.
For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.
