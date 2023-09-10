Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, stewed tomatoes, corn and pineapple.

TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, potato chips and chocolate cherry dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes and fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, applesauce and cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: BBQ chicken, lima beans, green beans, roll and chocolate chip cookie.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, beets, vegetables and dessert.

TUESDAY: Goulash, salad, bread and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, pasta salad, chips and dessert.

THURSDAY: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Cold cut sliders, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Liver and onions, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Roast, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

