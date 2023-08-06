Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chuckwagon steak with brown gravy, corn, spinach and mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, ranch/black beans, zucchini and strawberry/peach dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf with gravy, scalloped/au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and tropical fruit.

THURSDAY: Ham and cheese sandwiches with vegetables, coleslaw and peach crisp/brownie.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, cheesy broccoli, hushpuppies and ice cream.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Barbecue meatballs, scalloped potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, corn, bread and dessert.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with crackers, fruit and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Breakfast, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Ribs, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you