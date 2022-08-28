Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak with cream gravy, parsley potatoes, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Enchilada casesrole, pinto beans, carrots, fruit cobbler.

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on a bun, buttered cabbage, breaded tomatoes, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, cheese and egg; mandarin oranges; crackers; cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, hushpuppies, lemon bar.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Barbecue pork sandwiches, chips, salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Liver and onions, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Open-face roast beef, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, pasta salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef patty with gravy, veggies, potatoes, dessert.

THURSDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

