Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken fried steak with cream gravy, parsley potatoes, green beans, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Enchilada casesrole, pinto beans, carrots, fruit cobbler.
WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on a bun, buttered cabbage, breaded tomatoes, applesauce.
THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, cheese and egg; mandarin oranges; crackers; cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, hushpuppies, lemon bar.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Barbecue pork sandwiches, chips, salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Liver and onions, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Open-face roast beef, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, pasta salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef patty with gravy, veggies, potatoes, dessert.
THURSDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
