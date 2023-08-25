Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken strips, spring blend veggies, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, tropical fruit blend and bread.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, pineapple, cornbread and sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, mandarin oranges, potato chips and brownie.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with egg, ham and cheese; strawberry/peach sling; crackers; and cake.

FRIDAY: Hot dogs with sauerkraut, squash and pears.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Philly steak sub, coleslaw, chips and dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, whole beans and dessert.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Pizza casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Creamy chicken and spinach, buttermilk biscuits, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

