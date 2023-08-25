Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken strips, spring blend veggies, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, tropical fruit blend and bread.
TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, pineapple, cornbread and sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, mandarin oranges, potato chips and brownie.
THURSDAY: Chef salad with egg, ham and cheese; strawberry/peach sling; crackers; and cake.
FRIDAY: Hot dogs with sauerkraut, squash and pears.
Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Philly steak sub, coleslaw, chips and dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, whole beans and dessert.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Pizza casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.
TUESDAY: Creamy chicken and spinach, buttermilk biscuits, vegetable/salad and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable/salad and dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.
FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, vegetable/salad and dessert.
For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.
