Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, fresh pear, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, sour cream, shredded cheese and crackers, vegetable medley, pineapple upside-down cake.

WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, corn salad in Italian dressing, squash, peach crisp.

THURSDAY: Sliced turkey with gravy, baked sweet potato, lima beans, cornbread, cookies.

FRIDAY: Barbecue meatballs, corn, carrots, macaroni and cheese, tapioca pudding.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Soft tacos, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner, fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Hamburger, baked beans, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, stuffing, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

