Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, fresh pear, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, sour cream, shredded cheese and crackers, vegetable medley, pineapple upside-down cake.
WEDNESDAY: Hot dog, corn salad in Italian dressing, squash, peach crisp.
THURSDAY: Sliced turkey with gravy, baked sweet potato, lima beans, cornbread, cookies.
FRIDAY: Barbecue meatballs, corn, carrots, macaroni and cheese, tapioca pudding.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Soft tacos, rice, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner, fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Hamburger, baked beans, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, stuffing, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, dessert.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.