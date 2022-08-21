Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Corn dog, scalloped potatoes, Harvard beets, pineapple.

TUESDAY: Chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, glazed carrots, fruit gelatin.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, hot spiced peaches, cookie.

THURSDAY: Pork cutlet, green beans, sinful potatoes, roll, strawberry/peach sling.

FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, tropical fruit, poke cake.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soft taco, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered hamburgers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior CenterMenu not available

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you