Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Corn dog, scalloped potatoes, Harvard beets, pineapple.
TUESDAY: Chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, glazed carrots, fruit gelatin.
WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, hot spiced peaches, cookie.
THURSDAY: Pork cutlet, green beans, sinful potatoes, roll, strawberry/peach sling.
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, tropical fruit, poke cake.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Soft taco, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Smothered hamburgers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior CenterMenu not available
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
