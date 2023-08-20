Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, squash and ice cream.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pears and blueberry coffee cake.

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki chicken with rice, peas, carrots and fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, broccoli, french fries and peach cobbler.

FRIDAY: Fish, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and cookie.

Wheatheart is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: National Senior Citizen Luncheon

TUESDAY: Polish sausage/sauerkraut, beets, green beans and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered chicken, sweet potatoes, spinach and dessert.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers, macaroni salad, chips and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Kraut/polish sausage, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Beef and pepper steak over rice, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

