Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, squash and ice cream.
TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pears and blueberry coffee cake.
WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki chicken with rice, peas, carrots and fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, broccoli, french fries and peach cobbler.
FRIDAY: Fish, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese and cookie.
Wheatheart is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: National Senior Citizen Luncheon
TUESDAY: Polish sausage/sauerkraut, beets, green beans and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Smothered chicken, sweet potatoes, spinach and dessert.
THURSDAY: Hamburgers, macaroni salad, chips and dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Kraut/polish sausage, vegetable/salad and dessert.
TUESDAY: Beef and pepper steak over rice, vegetable/salad and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, vegetable/salad and dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, vegetable/salad and dessert.
For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.
