Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Baked fish, cheesy broccoli, parsley potatoes, hushpuppies, pudding.
TUESDAY: Hot dog, baked beans, hot spiced apples, sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, carrots, pumpkin pie.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, ice cream sandwich.
FRIDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
No menu available
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, dessert.
TUESDAY: Ham sandwich and tomato soup, crackers, pickle, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Potluck, bring a dish to share and dessert (Aloha day – dress tropical).
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.