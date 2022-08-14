Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Baked fish, cheesy broccoli, parsley potatoes, hushpuppies, pudding.

TUESDAY: Hot dog, baked beans, hot spiced apples, sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, carrots, pumpkin pie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, ice cream sandwich.

FRIDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

No menu available

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, dessert.

TUESDAY: Ham sandwich and tomato soup, crackers, pickle, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Potluck, bring a dish to share and dessert (Aloha day – dress tropical).

THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you