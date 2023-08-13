Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, carrots and sherbet.

TUESDAY: Chicken spaghetti alfredo, brussels sprouts, spinach and mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Bratwurst with sauerkraut, pickled beets and apple cobler/crisp.

THURSDAY: Oven fried chicken with cream gravy, sweet potato casserole, broccoli, roll and orange sunrise gelatin.

FRIDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, green beans, corn and chocolate cake.

Wheatheart is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, fruit and dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Ham, stuffing, vegetables and dessert.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, potato salad, baked beans and dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

RSVP is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, vegetable/salad and dessert.

TUESDAY: Buffalo wings, vegetable/salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Mexican casserole, vegetable/salad and dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw and dessert.

FRIDAY: Beef noodles, vegetable/salad and dessert.

For carry-out orders from Tri-County, call (580) 864-7843.

