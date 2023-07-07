Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, squash, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pears, blueberry coffee cake.

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki chicken with rice, peas, carrots, fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, broccoli, french fries, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY: Fish, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Tuna salad, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Pork fritters, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Nachos, corn, fruit, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chef salad, crackers, fruit, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

