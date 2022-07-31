Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, cheesy bacon hominy, green beans, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, strawberry-peach sling, cornbread, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, pickled beets, pineapple, brownie.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, carrots, roll, butterscotch squares.

FRIDAY: Beef tips in gravy over noodles, lima beans with bacon, zucchini and tomatoes, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Surprise lunch – Becky’s choice, vegetable/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Surprise lunch – Becky’s choice, vegetable/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken fries, potatoes, vegetable/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, vegetable/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Goulash, garlic cheese bread, vegetable/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

No menu available

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

