Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, stewed tomatoes, corn, pineapple.
TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, potato chips, chocolate cherry dump cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes, fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: Taco salad, applesauce, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: BBQ chicken, Lima beans, green beans, roll, chocolate chip cookie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Soup and sandwiches, vegetable/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican, vegetable/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Pork stir fry, vegetable/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Swiss steak, vegetable/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, refried beans, dessert.
TUESDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, pasta salad, pickle, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert.
THURSDAY: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
