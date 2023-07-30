Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with noodles, stewed tomatoes, corn, pineapple.

TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, three-bean salad, pickled beets, potato chips, chocolate cherry dump cake.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, carrots, mashed potatoes, fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, applesauce, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: BBQ chicken, Lima beans, green beans, roll, chocolate chip cookie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup and sandwiches, vegetable/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican, vegetable/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Pork stir fry, vegetable/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, vegetable/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, refried beans, dessert.

TUESDAY: Barbecue riblet sandwich, pasta salad, pickle, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert.

THURSDAY: Breaded chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

