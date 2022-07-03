Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.

TUESDAY: Hot dog, baked beans, hot spiced apples, sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, carrots, pumpkin pie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, ice cream sandwich.

FRIDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.

TUESDAY: Chicken fried steak, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Smothered hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.

TUESDAY: Fourth of July luncheon: hamburgers; feel free to bring a side dish.

WEDNESDAY: Tacos, Mexican corn, refried beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beef fritters, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetables, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you