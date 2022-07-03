Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.
TUESDAY: Hot dog, baked beans, hot spiced apples, sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, carrots, pumpkin pie.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, ice cream sandwich.
FRIDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit cocktail, cookie.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.
TUESDAY: Chicken fried steak, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Smothered hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day.
TUESDAY: Fourth of July luncheon: hamburgers; feel free to bring a side dish.
WEDNESDAY: Tacos, Mexican corn, refried beans, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beef fritters, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetables, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
