Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, southwest blend veggies, seasoned new potatoes, orange.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, Italian vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread, coffee cake.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken strips with cream gravy, spring blend veggies, mashed potatoes, macaroni salad, fruit gelatin.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: BBQ chicken sandwich, lima beans, carrots, sherbet.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy joes, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef fingers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Lasagna, salad, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Soft beef tacos, chips and salsa, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Sub sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.

THURSDAY: Hamburgers, oven fries, fruit, dessert.

