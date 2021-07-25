Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, southwest blend veggies, seasoned new potatoes, orange.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, Italian vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread, coffee cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken strips with cream gravy, spring blend veggies, mashed potatoes, macaroni salad, fruit gelatin.
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: BBQ chicken sandwich, lima beans, carrots, sherbet.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joes, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef fingers, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Lasagna, salad, bread, dessert.
TUESDAY: Soft beef tacos, chips and salsa, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Sub sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.
THURSDAY: Hamburgers, oven fries, fruit, dessert.
