Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, bread, fruit cocktail.

TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, cheese and sour cream; vegetable medley; crackers; cherry cobbler/crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cucumber/tomato salad, club spinach, cornbread, cookie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, poke cake.

FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, brownie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Beef tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Bratwurst and kraut, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Italian sandwich, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, salad, bread, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken pasta or goulash, veggies, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

