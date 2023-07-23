Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, bread, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY: Baked potato with ham, cheese and sour cream; vegetable medley; crackers; cherry cobbler/crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, cucumber/tomato salad, club spinach, cornbread, cookie.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, poke cake.
FRIDAY: Sweet and sour pork/chicken over rice, broccoli, carrots, brownie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Beef tips over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Bratwurst and kraut, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Italian sandwich, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, potatoes, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, salad, bread, dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken pasta or goulash, veggies, bread, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
