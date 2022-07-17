Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak with cream gravy, parsley potatoes, green beans, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, carrots, fruit cobbler.
WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on a bun, buttered cabbage, breaded tomatoes, applesauce.
THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, cheese and egg; mandarin oranges; crackers; cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, hushpuppies, lemon bar.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chicken enchiladas, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Philly steak sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
