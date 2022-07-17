Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak with cream gravy, parsley potatoes, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, carrots, fruit cobbler.

WEDNESDAY: Polish sausage on a bun, buttered cabbage, breaded tomatoes, applesauce.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, cheese and egg; mandarin oranges; crackers; cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, hushpuppies, lemon bar.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chicken enchiladas, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Philly steak sandwich, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

