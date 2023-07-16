Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken strips, spring blend veggies, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, tropical fruit, bread.

TUESDAY: Ham and beans, tomato relish, pineapple, cornbread, sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, mandarin oranges, potato chips, brownie.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with egg, ham and cheese; strawberry/peach sling; crackers; cake.

FRIDAY: Hot dog with sauerkraut, squash, pears.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Bratwurst and kraut, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Baked salmon, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey and noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, coleslaw, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joes, baked beans, potato salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

