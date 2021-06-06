Wheartheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Shredded BBQ chicken sandwich, cheesy cauliflower, carrots, sherbet.

TUESDAY: Smothered liver and onions, breaded tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti casserole, Italian blend veggies, side salad, garlic bread, pineapple.

THURSDAY: Hamburger vegetable soup, pickled beets, crackers, cookie.

FRIDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, cottage cheese salad, three-bean salad, banana.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Hamburger soup, grilled ham and cheese, salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Liver and onions, potatoes, veggies/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded chicken, potatoes, veggies/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veggies/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey and dressing, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

