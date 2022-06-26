Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole; biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spice apples, sunrise gelatin.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.

FRIDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, peas, roll, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwiches, salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole, vegetable/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, vegetable/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, dessert.

THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, potato salad, chips, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you