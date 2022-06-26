Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole; biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spice apples, sunrise gelatin.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.
FRIDAY: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, peas, roll, sherbet.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwiches, salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole, vegetable/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, vegetable/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips/salsa, dessert.
THURSDAY: Sloppy joe, potato salad, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
