Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy and windy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low near 60F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.