Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread, pineapple.

TUESDAY: BBQ beef sandwiches, zucchini and tomatoes, spiced peaches, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken-broccoli-rice casserole, corn, fruit crisp.

THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, side salad, cinnamon applesauce, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbles.

FRIDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, spinach, spiced pears, sherbet.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chicken quesadillas, fruit, dessert.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

Weekly menu was not sent as of Saturday.

