Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, bread, pineapple.
TUESDAY: BBQ beef sandwiches, zucchini and tomatoes, spiced peaches, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken-broccoli-rice casserole, corn, fruit crisp.
THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, side salad, cinnamon applesauce, chocolate pudding with Oreo crumbles.
FRIDAY: Cheeseburger macaroni casserole, spinach, spiced pears, sherbet.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chicken quesadillas, fruit, dessert.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
Weekly menu was not sent as of Saturday.
