Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, green beans, sweet potato-apple casserole, cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, beets, cheesy cauliflower, hushpuppies, chocolate cream pie.

THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Mex-ican corn, refried beans, mandarin oranges.

FRIDAY: Ham-salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato-onion salad; fruit cocktail, pudding.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Broccoli and cheese soup, sandwiches, dessert.

TUESDAY: Polish sausage, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken and rice, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: BBQ brisket, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice/potatoes, vegetables, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken breast or beef patty, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

