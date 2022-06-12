Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Corn dog, baked beans, carrots, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, green beans, sweet potato-apple casserole, cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, beets, cheesy cauliflower, hushpuppies, chocolate cream pie.
THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Mex-ican corn, refried beans, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY: Ham-salad sandwich, cucumber-tomato-onion salad; fruit cocktail, pudding.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Broccoli and cheese soup, sandwiches, dessert.
TUESDAY: Polish sausage, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken and rice, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: BBQ brisket, potatoes, vegetable /salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice/potatoes, vegetables, dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken breast or beef patty, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.