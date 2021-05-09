Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, scalloped potatoes, spring blend veggies, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Crunchy baked fish, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cake.
WEDNESDAY: Pork with gravy, cabbage, green beans, roll, pie/cobbler.
THURSDAY: Chef salad, crackers, strawberry sling, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs with mushroom gravy and rice, corn, peas and carrots, gelatin.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Taco burgers, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Salmon patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.
FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.