Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, scalloped potatoes, spring blend veggies, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Crunchy baked fish, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cake.

WEDNESDAY: Pork with gravy, cabbage, green beans, roll, pie/cobbler.

THURSDAY: Chef salad, crackers, strawberry sling, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs with mushroom gravy and rice, corn, peas and carrots, gelatin.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Taco burgers, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Salmon patties, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, coleslaw, cornbread.

FRIDAY: Smothered pork chops, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

