Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spiced apples, sunrise gelatin.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.

FRIDAY: Tuna/chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, blushing pears, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chicken strips, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchiladas, rice, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, veggies, veggies, dessert.

TUESDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken sandwich, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.

THURSDAY: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

