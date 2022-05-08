Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spiced apples, sunrise gelatin.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.
FRIDAY: Tuna/chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, blushing pears, cookie.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chicken strips, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken enchiladas, rice, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Spaghetti, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, veggies, veggies, dessert.
TUESDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken sandwich, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.
THURSDAY: Breaded beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
