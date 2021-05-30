Wheartheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY.
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, biscuit, brownie.
WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, green beans, California-blend veggies, roll, cinnamon roll.
THURSDAY: Bologna and cheese sandwich with veggies, potato salad, chips, peach cobbler.
FRIDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, cookies.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY.
TUESDAY: Frito pie casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Homemade chicken and noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: CLOSED.
FRIDAY: Pork roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
