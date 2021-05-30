Wheartheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, biscuit, brownie.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, green beans, California-blend veggies, roll, cinnamon roll.

THURSDAY: Bologna and cheese sandwich with veggies, potato salad, chips, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, broccoli, cookies.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY.

TUESDAY: Frito pie casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Homemade chicken and noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: CLOSED.

FRIDAY: Pork roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

Carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

