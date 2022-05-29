WHEATHEART NUTRITION

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, club spinach, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, fruit cocktail, coffee cake.

THURSDAY: Baked potato with ham and cheese, vegetable medley, crackers, cookie.

FRIDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, Brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges, cookie.

TRI-COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Chili dogs, chips.

WEDNESDAY: Closed for luncheon.

THURSDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad.

FRIDAY: Fundraiser – turkey and noodle dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP SENIOR CENTER

MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.

(RSVP SENIOR CENTER CONT’D)

TUESDAY: Italian sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe, macaroni salad, baked beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

