WHEATHEART NUTRITION
MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, club spinach, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Tater tot casserole, stewed tomatoes, fruit cocktail, coffee cake.
THURSDAY: Baked potato with ham and cheese, vegetable medley, crackers, cookie.
FRIDAY: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, Brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges, cookie.
TRI-COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS
MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Chili dogs, chips.
WEDNESDAY: Closed for luncheon.
THURSDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad.
FRIDAY: Fundraiser – turkey and noodle dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP SENIOR CENTER
MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY: Italian sandwiches, potato salad, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Sloppy joe, macaroni salad, baked beans, dessert.
THURSDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
