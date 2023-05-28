Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, zucchini, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with ham and cheese, fresh vegetable medley, crackers, banana cake.

THURSDAY: Beef stroganoff, lima beans, Harvard beets, pineapple upside-down cake.

FRIDAY: Tater tot casserole, carrots, Brussels sprouts, sliced bread, sherbet.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Hot dogs, baked beans, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Corned beef, cabbage, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Riblet sandwich, chips, coleslaw, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Goulash, salad, bread, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

