Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Smoked sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce.
TUESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.
WEDNESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, cowboy caviar, mandarin oranges, cookie.
THURSDAY: Taco salad, corn salsa with Fritos, strawberry-peach sling.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, Harvard beets, peas, hushpuppies, lemon bar.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Beanie-weenie, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.
TUESDAY: Taco salad, refried beans, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
