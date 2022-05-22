Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Smoked sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce.

TUESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit gelatin.

WEDNESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, cowboy caviar, mandarin oranges, cookie.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, corn salsa with Fritos, strawberry-peach sling.

FRIDAY: Baked fish, Harvard beets, peas, hushpuppies, lemon bar.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Beanie-weenie, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Scalloped potatoes with ham, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert.

TUESDAY: Taco salad, refried beans, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

