Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, carrots, roll, vanilla pudding.

TUESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, cucumber/tomato/onion salad, strawberry/peach sling, chocolate sheet cake.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs, corn, fruit cocktail, breadstick, brownie.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, pea salad, peach cobbler.

FRIDAY: Jambalaya, black beans, hot spiced pears, cookie.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Beef soup, sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, chips, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, garlic bread, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

Menus not available

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you