Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spiced apples, sunrise gelatin.

THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.

FRIDAY: Tuna/chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, blushing pears, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili, crackers, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Open-face pork sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Turkey dressing casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Meatloaf, veggies, bread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Chili dog, baked beans, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

