Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken/pork with rice, broccoli, peas, fruit crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Sausage, egg and cheese casserole, biscuit and gravy, cheesy bacon hominy, hot spiced apples, sunrise gelatin.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, pudding.
FRIDAY: Tuna/chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, blushing pears, cookie.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chili, crackers, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Open-face pork sandwiches, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Beef stroganoff over egg noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Turkey dressing casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Meatloaf, veggies, bread, dessert.
TUESDAY: Chili dog, baked beans, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
