Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with gravy over rice, scalloped potatoes, green beans, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, Brussels sprouts, cherry applesauce gelatin.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cherry cobbler.
THURSDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, stewed tomatoes, roll, pears.
FRIDAY: Fish, club spinach, Harvard beets, hushpuppies, coffeecake.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Italian sausage pasta, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potato bar, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Italian subs, pasta salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.
THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
