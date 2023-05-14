Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs with gravy over rice, scalloped potatoes, green beans, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, Brussels sprouts, cherry applesauce gelatin.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken/turkey noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, cherry cobbler.

THURSDAY: Ham, sweet potato casserole, stewed tomatoes, roll, pears.

FRIDAY: Fish, club spinach, Harvard beets, hushpuppies, coffeecake.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

MONDAY: Italian sausage pasta, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Baked potato bar, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Italian subs, pasta salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, dessert.

THURSDAY: Frito chili pie, salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

